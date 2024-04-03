Yellen Does Not Rule Out Additional Steps to Protect U.S. Clean Energy Industries from China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that additional steps may be taken to protect American clean energy industries from China's excess investment and production capacity. However, she did not confirm whether new tariffs would be discussed in talks with Chinese officials. Yellen emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to nurturing U.S. supply chains for electric vehicles, EV batteries, solar panels, and other key products.

She mentioned the provision of tax subsidies and expressed openness to exploring other ways to protect these sectors

