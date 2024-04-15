XRP Price Plunges by 32% in Biggest Drop of 2024

saw a dump of enormous proportions- a 32% drop from the 11th to the 13th of April. It was the biggest, quickest plunge of 2024, taking prices well below the $0.54 demand zone.Swing traders and investors should note that XRP was trading just above a higher timeframe support level at $0.46. Could this see resilient XRP bulls, even if XRP saw its market structure flip bearishly when prices dropped below the $0.525 mark. The selling pressure forced it below the swing low at $0.485 as well.

The OBV agreed with this, showing that the low from late February had not been breached yet. It signaled that the selling volume has not taken over the buying volume of recent months.The RSI was at 31 and was an inch away from falling into the oversold territory. It does not signal an imminent reversal but underlined extreme selling momentum in recent days.Coinalyze data revealed that the bears were dominant in April.

