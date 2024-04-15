XRP Price Declines Again, Raising Concerns for its Future

witnessed yet another decline in price over the last 24 hours, raising questions about its future prospects within the cryptocurrency market .According to CoinMarketCap’s data, the price of XRP dropped by 9.34%. This decline added to the ongoing downward trend that XRP has been experiencing since the 11th of March.

The CMF, a measure of buying and selling pressure, registered at 0.00, indicating a lack of significant buying interest. The decline in network growth suggested that new addresses were losing interest in XRP. If addresses choose to not buy XRP at these discounted prices, the chances for XRP’s reveal can turn even more bleak.

