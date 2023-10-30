XRP Faces Resistance at Range High, Potential Breakout Ahead

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion.Ripple by AMBCrypto highlighted the possibility of a range breakout after XRP posted gains of 9.3% over 24 hours to take it to the range high. However, the buying pressure stalled and bears hit back with another dip to keep XRP confined within the range.XRP’s current price range extends back to August.

This led to a 5% dip from the range high over the past 48 hours. However, buyers still had the advantage based on the on-chart indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 60, which hinted at good buying pressure, despite the dip out of the overbought zone. Likewise, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) highlighted the consistent capital inflow.

With price trading at $0.543, these indicators signaled that a breakout could still happen in the long term. As such, sellers should be cautious of the buying bias present for XRP. A bullish breakout would see buyers target the $0.6 to $0.65 price levels, while an extension of the current dip could see XRP re-test the mid-range support of $0.5. headtopics.com

The upward movement of the Mean Coin Age (90d) suggested that long-term holders were accumulating XRP. This could help the prospects of a bullish breakout in the long term. Furthermore, the 30d Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio showed that short-term holders were in slight profits. With the potential for more profits, if the range high is broken, buyers could be incentivized to increase the buying pressure in the coming days.Emmanuel is a full-time journalist at AMBCrypto. With a degree in Information Systems, he is curious about the mix of financial data and storytelling.

Ripple's XRP Faces Legal Challenges as Coinbase Explores AI Language Model Ripple 's XRP faces legal challenges as a court rules its institutional sale violated federal securities laws. Meanwhile, Coinbase explores the use of an AI language model called ChatGPT for technical analysis. Read more ⮕

Couple Defies Wedding Expectations, Faces Resistance from MothersA couple decides to plan their wedding according to their own interests, but faces resistance from their mothers who have trouble expressing support. Read more ⮕

Couple Defies Societal Expectations and Plans Unique Wedding, Faces Resistance from MothersA couple decides to plan a wedding according to their own interests, defying societal expectations. However, the brides' mothers struggle to express support, highlighting the influence of family and the need for acceptance or financial responsibility. Read more ⮕

XRP's Value Surges After SEC Ruling, But XRPL's Usage DeclinesThe SEC ruling that XRP is not a security caused a 70% spike in its value, but XRP L's network activity metrics fell in Q3. Daily transactions decreased by 9.1% and daily active addresses dropped by 19%. However, the NFT vertical experienced some growth with a 7.3% increase in daily NFT transactions. Read more ⮕

Hedge Fund Two Sigma Faces $620 Million Unexpected Gains and LossesHedge fund Two Sigma Investments has reported $620 million in unexpected gains and losses resulting from unauthorized adjustments. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the matter. Read more ⮕

Evergrande Faces Make-or-Break Moment in Winding-Up HearingEvergrande, a Chinese real estate company, is facing a crucial moment in its winding-up hearing. The outcome of the hearing will determine the future of the company and its impact on the global economy. Read more ⮕