WTA roundup: Beatriz Haddad Maia captures WTA Elite Trophy

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsBrazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia battled China's Qinwen Zheng for two hours and 51 minutes before emerging with the WTA Elite Trophy championship on Sunday in Zhuhai, China.

Haddad Maia, the eighth seed, topped the seventh-seeded Zheng 7-6 (11), 7-6 (4) in the longest tour-level straight-sets match this season. Yuan Yue needed 2:49 to defeat Marie Bouzkova in the Seoul quarterfinals.

Zheng had a 9-1 advantage in aces, but also had more double faults, 6-2. Zheng saved five of eight break points against two of five for Haddad Maia. It was the first meeting between Zheng -- who saw her eight-match win streak end -- and Haddad Maia, who did not drop a set in the event. Zheng had won the event in Zhengzhou, China, two weeks ago. headtopics.com

Haddad Maia not only earned her third WTA Tour career singles victory on Sunday, she also won the doubles title as the top seed with Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. They defeated No. 2 seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, 6-3, 6-3.No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus nearly opened the season finale with a double-bagel victory, settling for a 6-0, 6-1 rout of No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the round-robin opener in Mexico.

Sabalenka won 21 of 26 first-service points (81.0 percent), saved all five break points she faced and capitalized on Sakkari's 19 unforced errors. Sabalenka led 6-0, 5-0 before Sakkari fended off three match points to win her first and only game. headtopics.com

In Sunday's only other match, fifth seed Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2. The American converted five of seven break-point opportunities while saving five of the seven she faced.

Zheng advances to final after defeating Zhu in marathon match18th-ranked Zheng defeats 37th-ranked Zhu in a 3-hour, 19-minute match. Zheng will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the championship match. Haddad Maia reaches her first final of the year with a victory over Daria Kasatkina. Read more ⮕

Sabalenka aims to secure year-end world number one ranking at WTA FinalsAryna Sabalenka heads into the season-ending WTA Finals aiming to fend off Iga Swiatek and secure the year-end world number one ranking. Sabalenka, who claimed the top ranking for the first time after the U.S. Open, is in control of her destiny but sees the tournament as a springboard for the next year. Read more ⮕

Tennis-Pegula beats Rybakina in WTA Finals openerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pegula beats Rybakina in straight sets to open the WTA FinalsJessica Pegula improved to 48-0 in 2023 after winning the first set, grabbing 10 of the last 12 games to beat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in the opening match of round-robin singles competition at the WTA Finals on a windy Sunday night. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Play-by-Play, Results & Round-by-Round ScoringGet the live play-by-play, results, and round-by-round scoring of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. Stay updated with all the action! Read more ⮕

MLS Playoffs Introduce Best-of-Three Series in Opening RoundMajor League Soccer's playoffs will feature a new best-of-three series format in the opening round. Players have mixed feelings about the change, with some hoping it will bring more attention to the league. The playoffs will not include Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, as the team finished out of the playoffs and will embark on an international tour in China. The New York Red Bulls have advanced to face top-seeded Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference. Read more ⮕