Worst October for Stocks in Five Years Has Investors Exiting Market

Go ‘long boomer stocks, short millennial stocks,’ says BofA strategistDaily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow Read more ⮕

Huawei Suppliers Top Asia Stock Benchmark to Defy Bad OctoberThe frenzy around Huawei Technologies Co.-linked shares has hauled them to the top of Asia’s key benchmark in an otherwise grueling month for equity markets. Read more ⮕

S&P/TSX composite down Thursday as tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets also lowerTORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower Thursday amid weakness in industrials, technology and battery metals, while U.S. markets also fell, led by losses in technology. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.54 points at 18,875.31. Read more ⮕

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting againstA popular consumer discretionary stock has become a big target in October Read more ⮕

