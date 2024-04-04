Worldcoin Investors Urged to Exercise Patience as Market Structure Remains Bullish

Worldcoin investors need to exercise patience, as the fall below $7 was an early sign of a higher timeframe trend change. Worldcoin has a bullish market structure but also strong bearish sentiment in the short term. To resolve this contradiction, AMBCrypto took a look at on-chain metrics as well as the futures market data. With Worldcoin struggling to recover, more volatility cannot be ruled out.

Hence, risk management should be of vital importance to investors, whose aim should be to identify higher timeframe demand zones. The development activity had taken a downturn since mid-February, but this was reversed after the 16th of March. During that time, the Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) also began to tick faintly upward. The MDIA had been in a downtrend since the latter half of January as prices trended upward manifold. This signaled bullishness and old coins re-entering circulation. The uptick suggested a consolidation phase could be underway

