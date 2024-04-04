Worldcoin Investors Urged to Exercise Patience as Market Structure Remains Bullish

Worldcoin investors need to exercise patience, as the fall below $7 was an early sign of a higher timeframe trend change. Worldcoin has a bullish market structure but also strong bearish sentiment in the short term. To resolve this contradiction, AMBCrypto took a look at on-chain metrics as well as the futures market data. With Worldcoin struggling to recover, more volatility cannot be ruled out.
Hence, risk management should be of vital importance to investors, whose aim should be to identify higher timeframe demand zones. The development activity had taken a downturn since mid-February, but this was reversed after the 16th of March. During that time, the Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) also began to tick faintly upward. The MDIA had been in a downtrend since the latter half of January as prices trended upward manifold. This signaled bullishness and old coins re-entering circulation. The uptick suggested a consolidation phase could be underway
Worldcoin Investors Patience Market Structure Bullish Bearish On-Chain Metrics Futures Market Volatility Risk Management Demand Zones Development Activity Mean Dollar Invested Age MDIA Consolidation Phase
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »
Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »
Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »