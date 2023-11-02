World’s Largest Pension Fund Posts $4.5 Billion Quarterly Loss

With about one-fourth of the fund’s assets consisting of domestic bonds, the latest loss illustrates the growing risk of holding the securities as the Bank of Japan slowly moves away from its ultra-loose monetary policy. Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds hit a fresh decade high this week after the central bank adjusted its stimulus to allow long-term yields to edge higher.

During the three months ended September, the MSCI global stock index fell 3.8% and the S&P 500 Index slid 3.7%, while the Topix gained 1.5%. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose 73 basis points in the period, while benchmark Japanese government bond yields added 37 basis points.Web Summit Israel Mess Is No Surprise to Those Who Know Its Founder

Weak stocks can sell off through December. So, investors need to focus on the long term and consider accumulating shares of good businesses. The post Tax-Loss Selling: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Get a Lot Cheaper Before 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another top dividend stock may be worth pursuing for nice and swollen yields. The post 2 Passive-Income Stocks Paying an 8% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment.

