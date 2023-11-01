World Energy GH2’s environmental impact statement ‘deficient,’ more information needed for decision on Port au Port wind farm

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Davis said an amendment to World Energy GH2’s environmental impact statement (EIS) is necessary “to inform the significance of the environmental effects.” In a letter to World Energy CEO Sean Leet, Davis said the company’s original EIS was “deficient,” and several areas required more information, including: water use and monitoring; baseline data and information; assessment of potential environmental and cumulative effects; mitigation and monitoring plans; and emergency response and contingency plans.

Once the additional information is provided, Davis said, there will be a 50-day public consultation period and review by the Environmental Assessment Committee.Outside the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Davis told reporters it’s a regular occurrence in the environmental assessment process to need more information, especially for large projects.

Davis said the provincial government is very supportive of the hydrogen industry. He said it’s something the world is requiring, and something that’s “very, very good” for the province to be moving on. He also pointed out that it’s a very new industry.

“I know parts of it have been around for a very long period of time, but when you put it together in the scale and scope that we're looking at doing in this province — and the global community is requiring it to be done — it's very important that we get it right, and making sure that all the Is and Ts are dotted and crossed.”

