World Central Kitchen Halts Work in Gaza After Israeli Strike

World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has halted its work in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike killed seven of its workers. The group has been providing food to Gazans facing hunger and delivering aid by sea from Cyprus.

Its absence could worsen the territory's misery as famine looms.

