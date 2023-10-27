World-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before Election

Ukraine Ramps Up Scrutiny of Grain Exports In Fight for Revenue​ETFs to buy and stay away from this year: expertBattery Maker AESC Raises $1 Billion as It Eyes US IPOZimbabwe Extends US Dollar Use By Five Years to 2030Billionaire Ambani’s Reliance Misses Estimates on Cheaper Crude, High Finance CostsKenya Plans 5% Budget Increase Belying Ruto Vow to Cut SpendingWeb Summit Co-Founders Call on Ousted CEO Cosgrave to Give Up His StakeUruguayans Pile Into Argentina to Spend Record $1 BillionWomen...

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysPG&E CEO Set to Make Last-Ditch Pitch to Bury Power LinesIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend grows​The Daily Chase: Economic...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Stock market today: World shares slide after Wall St rout driven by high yields, mixed earningsBANGKOK (AP) — Shares skidded Thursday in Europe and Asia after Wall Street tumbled as bond yields tightened their chokehold. Germany's DAX fell 1.1% to... Read more ⮕

Central bank trick or treat and other world market themes for the week aheadWhat investors will be watching over the next seven days Read more ⮕

Gold demand at record levels in 2023, beating crypto by nearly 50%(Kitco News) - Unprecedented levels of gold demand have been observed in 2023 with central banks purchasing a record amount of 387 tonnes of gold during the first half of the year, and the world’s appetite for the precious metal is blowing other alternative assets away, according to Ruth Crowell, CEO of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Read more ⮕

US Bond Giant Bucks Trend With Inflows to Emerging DebtThe world’s fourth-largest active fixed income fund manager says bond investors with a longer view are still putting money into selective emerging markets, seeking to lock in high yields before inflation cools rapidly. Read more ⮕

Feyenoord in position to progress to knockout rounds after beating Lazio in Champions LeagueBack in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, Feyenoord is in position to progress to the knockout rounds. Read more ⮕

Short Sellers Quit Emerging Markets With ETF Bets at 17-Year LowThe selloff in emerging markets has been so severe this year that short sellers are signaling they’re done. Read more ⮕