World Bank Warns of Potential Oil Price Surge Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.

Effects should be limited if the conflict doesn't widen in a "small disruption" scenario -- as oil prices are expected to decline to an average of $81 a barrel next year, the World Bank estimates. Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already had disruptive effects on the global economy "that persist to this day."

"If a severe oil price shock materializes, it would push up food price inflation that has already been elevated in many developing countries" as a result of Russia's Ukraine invasion, Kose said. "An escalation of the latest conflict would intensify food insecurity, not only within the region but also across the world." headtopics.com

At a Bloomberg event on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was monitoring the economic consequences of Israel's war against Hamas carefully. A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.

A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas. headtopics.com

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysWASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies... Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas Tunnels Israel launches a ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels and conducting massive airstrikes. The bombardment disrupts communication and isolates the 2.3 million people in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreement Hamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners. Read more ⮕

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreement Hamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against Hamas Israel escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel 's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israel i troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on Hamas Israel has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas , sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel 's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕