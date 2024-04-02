World Bank to Approve $1.2 Billion Budget Financing for Kenya

The World Bank is set to approve $1.2 billion of budget financing for Kenya, slightly less than anticipated. This funding will help Kenya reduce its reliance on commercial debt. The country had earmarked the funds to finance its budget for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The World Bank's decision follows disbursements by the IMF and Trade and Development Bank.

