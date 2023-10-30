World Bank Expects Global Oil Prices to Average $90 a Barrel in Q4

The World Bank said on Monday it expected global oil prices to average $90 a barrel in the fourth quarter and fall to an average of $81 in 2023 as slowing growth eases demand, but warned that an escalation of the latest Middle East conflict could spike prices significantly higher.

The World Bank’s latest Commodity Markets Outlook report noted that oil prices have risen only about 6 per cent since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, while prices of agricultural commodities, most metals and other commodities “have barely budged.”

The report outlines three risk scenarios based on historical episodes involving regional conflicts since the 1970s, with increasing severity and consequences. A “small disruption” scenario equivalent to the reduction in oil output seen during the Libyan civil war in 2011 of about 500,000 to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) would drive oil prices up to a range of $93 to $102 a barrel in the fourth quarter, the bank said. headtopics.com

A “medium disruption” scenario – roughly equivalent to the Iraq war in 2003 – would cut global oil supplies by 3 million to 5 million bpd, pushing prices to between $109 and $121 per barrel. The World Bank’s “large disruption” scenario approximates the impact of the 1973 Arab oil embargo, shrinking the global oil supply by 6 million to 8 million bpd. This would initially drive up prices to $140 to $157 a barrel, a jump of up to 75 per cent.

“Higher oil prices, if sustained, inevitably mean higher food prices,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist. “If a severe oil-price shock materializes, it would push up food price inflation that has already been elevated in many developing countries.” headtopics.com

World Bank Warns of Potential Oil Price Surge Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictThe World Bank has warned that oil prices could reach unprecedented levels if the violence between Israel and Hamas escalates, leading to increased food prices globally. The bank's report highlights the potential impact on oil prices in different scenarios of the conflict. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank adjusts interest on bank depositsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysWASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies... Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict risks pushing oil prices into ‘unchartered waters’: World BankThe World Bank report published Monday simulates three scenarios for the global oil supply in the event of a small, medium or large disruption. Read more ⮕

Small Disruption Could Drive Oil to $102, World Bank WarnsThe World Bank is warning that even a small disruption to crude supplies due to escalating Middle Eastern conflict could remove between 500,000 and 2 million barrels a day from global markets. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank Considers Tightening Monetary Policy Amid Inflation ConcernsThe Swiss National Bank may need to tighten its monetary policy further depending on how inflation develops in the country, according to Vice-Chairman Martin Schlegel. Despite inflation easing to 1.6% in August, Schlegel stated that further tightening may be necessary. Economists, however, believe that the SNB has already completed interest rate hikes. The Swiss franc has reached its strongest level against the euro since 2015, which poses challenges for export companies in economically uncertain times. Read more ⮕