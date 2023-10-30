Workweek Outlook: Snow squall to end October

The perfect combination of cold temperatures, still-warm water temperatures over Lake Superior and a northwest wind will bring the first snow squall activity of this winter season to the Sault region. .

Daytime highs on Monday will only be a few degrees above freezing. Snowsqualls develop on the northwest wind, and some could be strong enough to cause some accumulation on the still-warm ground. Localized areas could see over 10cm! Temperatures fall below freezing overnight, and there is a chance for another 1-3cm of accumulation by tomorrow morning.

Scattered flurries end by early Tuesday afternoon and will be followed by sunny breaks pushing daytime highs to near 4°C. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures again near 4°C, but gusty winds will make it feel at or below freezing. headtopics.com

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, and a southerly breeze will help push daytime highs each day to near 7°C - which is close to normal for early November.

Premarket: European stocks gain, investors focus on central bank meetingsEyes are on the outlook for interest rates ahead of a busy week of economic data Read more ⮕

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging Loss(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. plans to halve its profit forecast for the current fiscal year to around ¥100 billion ($668 million) due... Read more ⮕

Wellington County's Credit Rating Remains AAA, Outlook StableStandard and Poor's Global Rating confirms Wellington County's AAA credit rating, citing strong local economy, effective management practices, stable revenue growth, and advantageous location. Read more ⮕

Calgary Flames Hope for Snow at Heritage ClassicThe Calgary Flames are hoping for snow during Sunday's Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. The last outdoor game with snow was a memorable experience for the players. Read more ⮕

US Employers Expected to Slow Hiring in OctoberEmployers in the US are projected to have added about 190,000 jobs in October, following strong job growth in the previous months. However, hourly earnings are expected to rise at the slowest pace in over two years, reflecting increased labor force participation. The Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates steady due to moderating pay gains. The resilient labor market has supported consumer spending and economic growth, while easing recession concerns. Economists will also monitor a report on third-quarter employment costs for signs of cooler wage growth. Read more ⮕

Small team of Canadian special operations deployed to Israel after October 7 attackGlobal News has learned Canada's special operations forces have been deployed to Israel to assist with embassy security and liaising with the IDF. Read more ⮕