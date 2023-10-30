Workers to Return to Job After Strike Ends

The tentative agreement, which must still be ratified, ends a strike that began on Oct. 22.

The job action by 360 workers represented by Unifor brought a stop to ships though the key trade corridor. Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but the union had been fighting for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout.

Mental Health Addictions Workers, Social Service Workers, Developmental Service WorkersDo you want to be part of a great team where you can utilize your skillset while helping people live fuller, meaningful lives within our community? If so, we’d love to hear from you! The Organization Community Living Algoma is dedicated to supporting Read more ⮕

Increase in Self-Reported Paid Sick Leave Coverage in Canada, but Inequality PersistsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that self-reported paid sick leave coverage has moderately increased since 1995, but front-line workers still lack universal coverage. Approximately 64% of workers reported having paid sick leave coverage in November 2022, compared to 56% in November 1995. The report also highlights the narrowing inequality in coverage between job types, but significant disparities remain. Workers in the bottom 10% of hourly wages had only 17.2% coverage, while those in the top 10% had 86.7% coverage. Additionally, employees of small businesses and certain job types continue to have lower coverage rates. The report also examines the impact of British Columbia's mandated sick leave policy, which led to an increase in self-reported coverage. However, in 2022, no more than 56% of workers in the province reported having paid sick leave. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones Resigns as Australia Coach, Seeks One More Test Team JobEddie Jones, the former coach of Australia, has resigned following a disappointing World Cup campaign. He expressed his desire to lead another test team before retiring. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Union Widens Strike Against General MotorsThe United Auto Workers union has expanded its strike against General Motors after reaching a contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. The strike now includes GM's largest plant in North America, Spring Hill, Tennessee. Read more ⮕

Seaway Workers' Union in Canada Ends Strike with New Labor ContractA seaway workers' union in eastern Canada has reached a new tentative labor contract, putting an end to a strike that had disrupted trade on a key North American route. The agreement covers workers in Ontario and Quebec . Read more ⮕

Canada's St. Lawrence Seaway workers' union agrees to tentative dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕