Worker Killed in France While Repairing Storm Damage

A worker was killed in France's northwest region of Brittany while repairing damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Ciaran. The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known. Storm Ciaran and Storm Domingos have left 297,000 households without electricity in France. The storms have caused heavy flooding in several countries in western Europe.

