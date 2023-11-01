Worker airlifted to hospital after accident on highway twinning project

An employee of Teranorth Construction was hurt Tuesday morning in a mishap that occurred near Dorion, where work continues on the twinning of Highway 11/17. According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the man was in a portable outhouse when it was struck by a water truck that was backing up, and received a serious leg injury.

Superior North EMS paramedics assessed him and provided initial treatment before the patient was flown to Thunder Bay by Ornge air ambulance. Teranorth officials declined to comment when contacted by Dougall Media, citing ongoing investigations.

Ontario Provincial Police were also called to the scene, but a spokesperson said the incident is now in the hands of the labour ministry. Although a government inspector has visited the job site and issued six requirements to the company, a ministry spokesperson said the specifics cannot be made public while the investigation is ongoing.

