Work Words That Defined 2023: Lazy Girl Jobs and More

Did you love "lazy girl jobs" and "bare minimum Mondays" this year? In 2023, a lot of professionals sought ways to balance the pressures of work against their mental health and well-being. Spend enough time in the workforce and you’ll learn that our jobs can be the source of many of our joys, anxieties and frustrations. And every year, there’s new language to articulate those long-held but often buried feelings.

We rounded up some of these viral and compelling terms, all of which capture the complexities of our careers. Here are the work words that defined 2023: that will put up with toxic bosses, long hours and low salaries in order to pay dues. Instead, there was the rise of “lazy girl jobs.”, Gabrielle Judge ― a content creator who popularized the term ― defined “lazy girl jobs” as positions where you can have “pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work and be remote.” Career advice for women who don’t know what remote job to apply to. You can pay your bills and not feel tired at the end of the day. Women are here to collect those paychecks and move on from the work day





