Work-life chemistry is key for the 2023 Best Dealerships to Work For

Automotive News Canada enlisted Workforce Research Group to conduct a survey that called on dealership staff from coast to coast to nominate their workplaces and tell their stories. The result is the 2023 Best Dealerships To Work For. Many of us have been seeking the elusive healthy balance between the work we are paid to do and the personal life we want to live, commonly known as work-life balance. But if you break it down, these are separate things.

Employees who are highly engaged don’t necessarily see work and life as two separate places to be or definitive ways to spend their time. The expression “If you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life” implies that there is no distinction between work and the rest of life. Highly engaged employees love what they do and will go above and beyond for the good of the company. Their personal values align with the core values of the company.

The 2023 Best Dealerships To Work For have employees who love what they do but also have that work-life chemistry. When employees love going to work, the benefits to the employer and customers have been well-documented: lower voluntary turnover, higher productivity, increased customer satisfaction levels, etc.

Many times, what gets overlooked is the impact of what loving your job has in other areas of your life. I think many would agree that when you are engaged and have a healthy work-life mixture, you tend to be a better spouse, better parent, better friend and better neighbour. The benefits go far beyond a good work environment strategy. These winners understand that.

Our firm, Workforce Research Group, is the workplace research partner for the 2023 Best Dealerships To Work For. We conducted the two-part workplace assessment for all who applied. Part one was the employer survey, which represented 20 per cent of the evaluation. We wanted to know about all the benefits offered and fun things the applicants were doing. The other 80 per cent of the evaluation came from the employee feedback survey.

