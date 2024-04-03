Woodbine Jockey Kazushi Kimura to Ride in Kentucky Derby

Woodbine jockey Kazushi Kimura will be riding in the Kentucky Derby for a second straight year. Kimura, who won a third straight Woodbine riding title last year, will be aboard T O Password, a Japanese colt that has won both lifetime starts. "I am very excited to be riding in the Derby again,” Kimura told Woodbine communications."I’d like to thank the connections of T O Password for this great opportunity. "Hopefully, we can make this a memorable day for the entire team.

" Last year, Kimura finished 12th aboard Mandarin Hero. Kimura was Woodbine's top jockey last season with 161 wins and over $7.1 million in earnings. He captured the 2019 Eclipse Award as North America's outstanding apprentice and earned the Sovereign Awards in Canada in both 2018 and 2019. Kimura has been Canada's top rider in 2021-22 and is a finalist again this year. The Kentucky Derby will be held May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 202

Woodbine jockey Kazushi Kimura will be participating in the Kentucky Derby for the second consecutive year. He will be riding T O Password, a Japanese colt with a perfect record.

Vives heading into '24 campaign at Woodbine after strong 2023 seasonSofia Vives has a tough act to follow this year. The affable American registered 122 wins and over US$3.5 million in earnings in 2023, her first full campaign as an apprentice jockey.

Vives heading into '24 campaign at Woodbine after strong 2023 seasonSofia Vives had 88 winners from 547 mounts at Woodbine in 2023 to stand fourth among jockeys at the Toronto oval with purse earnings surpassing $3.8-million

