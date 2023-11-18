Women: The Forgotten Brewers

Scanning her home office in Kitchener, Ont., Navarro (who also happens to be a close friend of mine) points to a few old sexist beverage ads, the likes of which were rampant in the 1950s and ’60s. With casual statements like “Don’t worry darling, you didn’t burn the beer!” (that one was from Schlitz Brewing Company, once the largest brewer in the U.S. and now part of Pabst), the ads featured women as either swimsuit-wearing accessories or the punchline.

Even today, white, straight, cis-gendered men still dominate much of the brewing industry globally. But it wasn’t always this way; women were, in fact, the original brewers. From Ninkasi—the ancient Sumerian goddess of beer and brewing in what is now Iraq—to the brewster nuns of medieval Europe, women were once responsible for much of the world’s pre-industrial beer production. “We forgot about women and pushed them out of the historical books,” says Navarr





