Women's Role in the Workforce during World War II

The Second World War was a galvanizing factor in the fight for a woman’s place in the workforce. This was especially true in Sault Ste. Marie, the home of Algoma Steel Company. As was the case in World War I, during World War II most able-bodied men left their jobs to go fight overseas. However, World War II lasted much longer and consumed vastly more raw materials and arms.
This increase in demand and shortage of workers led to the hiring of women into new positions - many in professions traditionally occupied by men. Algoma Steel began hiring women shortly after the first men shipped out overseas. For the first time, women were allowed jobs in the industrial parts of the plant. Before this time, women were not allowed to work in the industrial sectors of factories and plants. To accommodate the influx of women at the steel plant “welfare rooms” specifically for the women were built housing showers, toilets, washbasins and half a dozen bunks
