Woman with two uteruses pregnant with two fetuses

When Kelsey Hatcher visited her obstetrician for an ultrasound this year, she smiled when an image of a healthy fetus appeared on the screen. Before leaving, Hatcher asked the nurse for further examination. Hatcher had been born with a second uterus, and she wanted the nurse to check on the health of that one, too. The nurse at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s hospital spread gel on the opposite side of Hatcher’s abdomen and went over it with the wand.

They couldn’t believe what they saw on the screen. Another fetus was growing in Hatcher’s second uterus. One in 1 million women become pregnant with two fetuses in separate uteruses, according to Richard Davis, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist treating Hatcher. Since that May appointment, Hatcher’s doctors have been monitoring a pregnancy unlike any they have witnessed

