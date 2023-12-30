Woman Wins $1 Million Jackpot with Rare Royal Flush at Casino

Ashley Sandra Ghavami won a jackpot of $1,089,277 after scoring a rare royal flush in spades while playing three-card poker at Casino du Lac-Leamy. The woman won the entire 'four casino progressive jackpot' offered to 3-card poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em players in the four Loto-Québec casinos.





