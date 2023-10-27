Woman who allegedly tore down pro-Israel posters in Toronto charged with assault

Toronto police said they received a call for an assault in the area of Bay Street and Richmond Street West on Oct. 25.

According to investigators, a victim was in front of her nearby residence when she saw the suspect “removing materials in support of Israel from phone posts.” After the victim asked the accused what she was doing, police said the suspect asked the victim if she was Jewish.At that point, police said, the accused was assaulted.Selina Mew-Siew Chan, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with assault in connection with the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Toronto police’s top brass has said hate crimes in the city have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war. Chief Myron Demkiw said last week that the daily average of hate-related calls for service increased by 132 per cent since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. headtopics.com

Toronto police said that Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue will provide remarks later today on demonstrations regarding the Israel-Hamas war expected to take place in Toronto. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Media Advisory - Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue to provide update on weekend demonstrations, Friday, October 27, 2023, at 3 p.m., TPS Headquarters, Media Gallery The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. headtopics.com

