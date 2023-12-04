Woman urges government action on intimate partner violence

The woman who drafted the first resolution calling for the province to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic was in Sault Ste. Marie last Monday, urging concerned citizens to continue to put pressure on the Ford government to do that and the other recommendations from the Renfrew County Commission. Erin Lee was speaking at an event at The Water Tower Inn supporting the local families recently affected by femicide.
She is the executive director of the Lanark County Interval House women’s shelter and a member of the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee. About 60 people were in attendance, including police chief Hugh Stevenson, Social Services CEO Mike Nadeau and councillor Angela Caputo. Among the other speakers were Dan Jennings and Brian Sweeney, who each recently lost a daughter to intimate partner violence (IPV
