Woman urges government action on intimate partner violence

The woman who drafted the first resolution calling for the province to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic was in Sault Ste. Marie last Monday, urging concerned citizens to continue to put pressure on the Ford government to do that and the other recommendations from the Renfrew County Commission. Erin Lee was speaking at an event at The Water Tower Inn supporting the local families recently affected by femicide.

She is the executive director of the Lanark County Interval House women’s shelter and a member of the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee. About 60 people were in attendance, including police chief Hugh Stevenson, Social Services CEO Mike Nadeau and councillor Angela Caputo. Among the other speakers were Dan Jennings and Brian Sweeney, who each recently lost a daughter to intimate partner violence (IPV





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrate paper with Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryNovember 10 is the Paper Craft Festival

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

'Iconic' pro wrestler coming to Sault Ste. Marie2 Cold Scorpio will be headlining Canadian Wrestling's Elite tour, which stops in the Sault on Jan. 5

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

City of Sault Ste. Marie Announces Launch of Downtown Plaza ProgrammingLaunch night Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. will also feature Soo Market open late, skating at the plaza, Jay Case live on the Village Stage at 8 p.m. and free hot chocolate

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »