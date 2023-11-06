Woman Refuses To Cook Vegan Food For Her Niece, Sparks Controversy

Everyone is entitled to their dietary preferences. But it becomes a problem when other people must go too much out of their way to accommodate these preferences and feel that their effort is taken for granted. Just like this woman, whose vegan niece constantly demands that her aunt cook her vegan food, even though the aunt’s whole household is full of dairy lovers. The woman lets her niece live in her home but draws a line at becoming her vegan chef against her will.
Aunt loses it and tells niece to cook her own food, niece gets extremely upset and tells her mother that she’s expected to fend for herself. A woman, the OP, as well as her husband and children live in a different city from the rest of her family. And so, the woman was asked to shelter her niece for a while, who has started college in that city. She agreed. There weren’t many problems with the niece, whom the OP in the post called Kate. Except for one – food. More specifically, her being vegan. The OP’s family is obsessed with dairy. And so, usually, their meals in one way or another include it or any other non-vegan food. That meant that Kate needed separate dishes anytime they wanted to cook anything non-vegan
