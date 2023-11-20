Woman involved in multiple car accidents awarded $187,896.30 after being T-boned

A woman who has been in at least 10 car accidents in just over a decade will receive $187,896.30 after she was T-boned in Richmond. Ranita Afshar took Sui Ping Gu to court after Gu T-boned the driver’s side of her vehicle near the intersection of Westminster Highway and No. 5 Road in 2018. The accident occurred before the ICBC no-fault insurance came into effect, and Gu admitted liability. According to Afshar, who was 35 at the time, her body was “thrown backward on impact.

” She added the accident was “traumatizing” because she was hit on the driver’s side and felt she was “close to death.” “She said she needed help exiting her vehicle and was carried by firemen to an ambulance,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court justice Karen Douglas in a decision issued this week. However, records from the Emergency Health Services stated Afshar had “self-extricated” after the accident. Both vehicles were written off after the accident. Afshar was discharged from Richmond Hospital within a few hours but said she was “in a lot of pain” the day after the acciden





timescolonist » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

46-year-old woman's condition improves after Tesla crash at Richmond eateryNeither drugs nor alcohol are considered a factor in a crash that sent a Burnaby woman to hospital in critical condition.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Richmond woman faces money laundering, loan sharking chargesTwo people were originally investigated and properties in Burnaby and Richmond searched by police.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Novavax posts higher-than-expected revenue, says prepared to further cut costsNovavax reported revenue of $187 million for the quarter, down from $734.58 million a year ago, but above analysts' expectations of $158.5 million, according...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Richmond Hill, police sayYork Regional Police are searching for suspects in connection with six home invasions.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

Richmond County district boundary changes approved in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Richmond County district boundary changes approved in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »