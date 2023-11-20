Woman involved in multiple car accidents awarded $187,896.30 after being T-boned

A woman who has been in at least 10 car accidents in just over a decade will receive $187,896.30 after she was T-boned in Richmond. Ranita Afshar took Sui Ping Gu to court after Gu T-boned the driver’s side of her vehicle near the intersection of Westminster Highway and No. 5 Road in 2018. The accident occurred before the ICBC no-fault insurance came into effect, and Gu admitted liability. According to Afshar, who was 35 at the time, her body was “thrown backward on impact.
” She added the accident was “traumatizing” because she was hit on the driver’s side and felt she was “close to death.” “She said she needed help exiting her vehicle and was carried by firemen to an ambulance,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court justice Karen Douglas in a decision issued this week. However, records from the Emergency Health Services stated Afshar had “self-extricated” after the accident. Both vehicles were written off after the accident. Afshar was discharged from Richmond Hospital within a few hours but said she was “in a lot of pain” the day after the acciden
