Woman Calls Police on Niece for Theft and Refusal to Return Stolen Items

One Reddit user recently shared a story of how she called the police on her niece after she broke into her home, stole valuables and refused to return them as promised.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince George wants province to pay cost of opioid OD first-aid equipmentSixty per cent of dispatched calls to Prince George Fire Rescue calls were medical related

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Social justice B.C. teacher on receiving end of ‘horrific’ messagesCalls for Annie Ohana’s firing from Surrey high school rising; teacher calls for support

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

UN Chief Calls Starvation In Gaza ‘Moral Outrage’, Calls For ‘Flood’ Of Aid“Any further onslaught will make things even worse — worse for Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people in the region,' Guterres said.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Woman Gets Rejected By Widower, Calls Him A Horrible DadWhile no one can ever replace a parent, a close friend or a family member can become a significant figure in a child’s life.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Senator Calls Woman A “Stewardess” After She Said She’s A Pilot For Delta, Sparks Debate'Can you tell me what a typical workweek looks like for you as a stewardess?'

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

“I Lost It”: Bride Calls Woman Going Through Chemo “A Whale,” Loses A BridesmaidA woman dropped out of a wedding as a bridesmaid after her friend mocked her for her chemo-induced weight gain.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »