Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving After Vehicle Struck by GO Train

Police are investigating after a vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks and hit by a GO train. A woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle on the rail tracks was struck by a GO train in Scarborough Friday night. Police said no injuries were reported, and the driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into custody.





