Woman arrested after fleeing police in St. John’s

The vehicle fled and in the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.A short time later the same vehicle was located in a parking lot in the west end of St.

John’s and the 39-year-old female driver was arrested for flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired driving, refusing the breath demand, resisting arrest and breach of court order.

