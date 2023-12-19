Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened her

A woman alleges that a suspended Victoria police officer threatened her. The Whitecaps move their Champions Cup game to Langford due to a scheduling conflict at B.C. Place. A seniors group questions why the province isn't covering the cost of a new RSV vaccine. Marina Goodyear comes face to face with her father in court for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother. A survey shows that fewer than 31% of Canadians are optimistic about the future of the middle class.

A volcanic eruption occurs on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, causing the sky to turn orange. Jonathan Majors is convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, damaging his reputation as an emerging Hollywood star





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Campaign Raises $2.5 Million for Medical Imaging Equipment in Greater Victoria HospitalsA campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Victoria Hospitalist Warns of Massive Scale Addictions with Prescription-Free Access to OpioidsA Victoria hospitalist is warning that if the province opens up access to a greater variety of highly addictive and potent opioids without a prescription or supervision, new addictions will occur “on a massive scale.” The recommendation is based on the advice of a B.C. Coroner Service 21-member death review panel in a report released Nov. 1.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Authorities Warn Public to Avoid Victoria Neighbourhood After Cougar SightingAuthorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday. Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers say the cat was last sighted near the intersection of Gorge and Jutland roads around 6 a.m., and say pedestrians should avoid walking through the area.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Victoria Councillor Discusses Provincial Laws to Streamline Housing DevelopmentA commentary on the impact of provincial laws on housing development and the tools available to address the housing crisis.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Victoria Hospitalist Warns of Massive Scale Addictions with Prescription-Free Access to OpioidsA Victoria hospitalist is warning that if the province opens up access to a greater variety of highly addictive and potent opioids without a prescription or supervision, new addictions will occur “on a massive scale.”

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Victoria Councillor Faces Criticism for Signing Letter on Israel-Hamas ConflictVictoria city councillor Susan Kim is facing criticism for signing an open letter that characterized reports of sexual violence during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack in Israel as an “unverified accusation.” The letter was also signed by another Canadian politician, Sarah Jama. An online petition has been initiated to censure Kim and remove her from her board appointments.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »