Woman Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend in Ajax Home Identified as Caring Mother

A woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at an Ajax home on Saturday was a caring mother of two, her family says. In a news release Tuesday, Durham Regional Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Jennifer Polak. Officers responded to an "unknown trouble" call in the area of Hillman Drive and Shoal Point Road at around 11:05 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Polak suffering from obvious signs of trauma, the release said.

A 35-year-old Ajax man was taken into custody without incident, police said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBC / 🏆 32. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21-year-old Whitby man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting woman, sharing non-consensual photosA 21-year-old is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Whitby and sharing non-consensual photos of underage victims online.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Whitby man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting woman, sharing non-consensual photosA 21-year-old is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Whitby and sharing non-consensual photos of underage victims online.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Getting $27,000 Worth of Free FuelA woman in Lincoln, Nebraska, is facing a felony theft charge after she allegedly took advantage of a gas pump glitch to get more than $27,000 worth of free fuel. Dawn Thompson, 45, was arrested on March 6 and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more,7,413 gallons of gas at a Pump & Pantry gas station over a six-month period, with a total loss of $27,860.27.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Woman facing charges after allegedly arranging sexual services between Bowmanville man and young childA woman is facing charges following an investigation into two adults arranging to meet to sexually exploit a child. On Thursday, December 28, 2023, members o

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing deposits from prospective tenants: policePolice have arrested a woman who allegedly advertised apartments for rent and then pocketed deposits from prospective tenants.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Boyfriend of woman found dead in Ajax charged with murderDurham police are providing more details about the region's third homicide of the year. Officers were called to the Hillman Drive and Shoal Point Road area n

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »