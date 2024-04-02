Woman Accused of Being 'Fatphobic' for Not Eating Cake

This Reddit user found herself in a very similar situation – after telling a friend that she wished she could eat as much cake as everyone else, having in mind that she was full due to making it all day, she was called 'fatphobic'. Woman shares that she hosted a birthday dinner for her best friend, made the cake and a lot of different meals, thus after the whole day she had just lost her appetite.

When everyone was eating, the host ate just a few things, and one friend noticed and asked what was wrong, to which she explained that she just didn’t have an appetite. Now, when it was cake time, the same friend came over saying that it was amazing, to which the woman answered that she was glad and wished she could eat as much as everyone else

