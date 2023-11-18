WinterFest Returns to Canada's Wonderland for Fourth Season

As the holiday season quickly approaches, those looking to get in the festive spirit can look forward to the highly-anticipated return of WinterFest. Back "bigger and better than ever" for its fourth season, WinterFest will transform the grounds of Canada's Wonderland into a captivating winter wonderland. Running on select nights from November 17 to January 6, 2024, this immersive holiday experience promises to be a delight for the entire family.

And with an extension of select dates through January 6, guests have even more time to soak in the holiday spirit. The magic of WinterFest comes to life with a host of enchanting activities including more than 40 attractions spread across eight themed areas and over 20 rides. More than a dozen live shows and holiday entertainment will surely keep guests entertained, and for those looking for some excitement, some of the park's rides will also be open





