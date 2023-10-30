Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Searchmont - Montreal River Harbour - Batchawana Bay

Weather advisory issued for:Current details:Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm by Monday evening.This will be the first accumulating lake effect snow event of the season for most areas. The stretch of Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Sault Ste. Marie will be affected. Lake effect snow may continue into Monday night for some areas.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. headtopics.com

Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary Celebrates 100 YearsThe Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, the first of its kind in the Victoria area, marks its 100th anniversary. The region has undergone significant changes since its establishment, with increased urbanization and a decline in bird populations. The sanctuary was created to protect migrating species, such as the brant goose, from commercial hunting. Read more ⮕

Montreal's Independent Restaurants Face Uncertain FutureAs rising costs and loan repayments loom, Montreal's renowned dining scene is at risk. Dyan Solomon, a well-known chef and restaurant owner, expresses concern that independent restaurants may not survive, leaving only chains and high-end establishments. Read more ⮕

Rising rents threaten Montreal's independent restaurantsMontreal's rising rents, along with the increasing price of food and labor, are putting independent restaurants at risk of closure. Chefs and restaurant owners are concerned that only chains and fast-food eateries will survive, leaving the city's dining scene devoid of its hallmark independent establishments. Read more ⮕

Montreal Canadiens Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Beat Winnipeg JetsJoel Armia scores tying goal and Jake Allen makes 42 saves as Montreal Canadiens defeat Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in shootout. Canadiens have won two straight games and four of five. Read more ⮕