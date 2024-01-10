Winter Storm Causes Power Outages in Sooke

Winds were the worry in Sooke on Tuesday, as authorities say the western communities may have faced the eye of this recent winter storm. The storm cut power to 56,000 customers on Vancouver Island. As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,000 of those were still without power. Those power outages led to the Sooke School District canceling classes in three area schools including Sooke Elementary, John Muir Elementary and Westshore Secondary’s Sooke campus.





