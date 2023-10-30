‘Winter Driving Preparedness Month’ starts a couple days early

The first big snowfall of the season came a bit early this morning — and so did the annual news release from Sault Police, warning drivers to be careful out there.

Every year on Nov. 1, our local police service reminds motorists that November is “Winter Driving Preparedness Month.” “This media release was (perhaps optimistically) scheduled to be published on November 1,” says an “Author’s Note” at the top of today’s release. “Mother Nature did not get the memo. Snow is here, roads are slick, and Sault Police ask that you please drive safely, cautiously, and according to road/weather conditions.”Winter is coming… and Sault Police want you to be a prepared driver. The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recognizes November as Winter Driving Preparedness Month.

The Statistic Analysis Unit reports that between April 2022 and March 2023, the months of December, January, and February saw a higher number of motor vehicle collisions than any other months. “Winter driving in Northern Ontario requires preparedness, and there is no better time to prepare than before the snow arrives,” states Ray Magnan, Sergeant of Traffic Services. headtopics.com

Winter driving preparedness involves making sure your vehicle is properly equipped – inside and out – as well as a shift to an even more cautious mindset.By following these recommendations, you can help keep yourself and others safe on our roadways this winter.

Students Against Drinking and Driving Holds Annual Conference to Educate Students on Dangers of Impaired DrivingStudents Against Drinking and Driving held its 36th annual conference in Regina, where the focus was on educating students about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. The organization's president, Christine Kwon, emphasized the importance of never combining alcohol and driving, stating that getting behind the wheel under the influence can have devastating consequences. With the holidays approaching, spreading awareness about the dangers of impaired driving becomes crucial. According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance, impaired drivers are involved in 40% of fatal collisions. The conference aimed to empower students to be the voice against impaired driving and make a difference in their communities. Read more ⮕

Boot & Sock Drive in Prince George to Help Vulnerable CitizensAlisha Tobin is organizing the sixth annual Boot & Sock Drive in Prince George to collect gently used winter footwear and other winter gear for those in need. Donations of men's winter boots in size 10 and up and women's winter boots in size 8 and up are especially needed. The drive aims to match last year's donation of over 200 pairs of boots. Tobin started the drive six years ago after witnessing her grandfather help those in need in his downtown store. Read more ⮕

Multiple Arrests Made for Impaired DrivingPolice made several arrests over the weekend for impaired driving. The drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol and received driving suspensions. Read more ⮕

Mostly good driving conditions across NewfoundlandRoads across the island portion of the province are mostly bare and dry with a few wet areas and good visibility. There are a few icy sections from Corner Brook to Gallants and from Steady Brook to Corner Brook. The Buchan&8217;s Resource Road to Burgeo is partly snow-covered. Read more ⮕

McDougall Creek Wildfire Still Smouldering as BC Wildfire Service Shifts to Winter OperationsAs the BC Wildfire Service transitions to winter operations, the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn above West Kelowna. A local woman discovered open flames while off-roading and reported it. The fire, known as a 'zombie fire,' may burn into the winter. BCWS is winding down operations after months of intense firefighting efforts. Read more ⮕

Ontario Begins COVID-19 Booster Shots and Flu Vaccinations to Combat Winter Respiratory IllnessesOntario health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations to reduce hospital visits during the upcoming winter months. The province experienced high rates of respiratory illnesses last winter, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The initiative aims to protect vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, from the potential harm of these respiratory illnesses. Read more ⮕