Winnipeggers concerned about loved ones in Israel, Gaza

with loved ones close to the conflict are watching the situation unravel from afar, worried about what comes next.

Shamieh said he has been trying to keep in contact with family, but lost contact this week as he believes some are unable to charge their phones due to having no electricity in the region.Shamieh says he lost contact with some family members in Gaza this week, likely because they are unable to charge their phones due to no electricity in the region.He also said many of his family members are splitting up for their own safety.

Shamieh said he’s also hopeful aid can get to people in Gaza and the violence will come to an end soon. “We are (talking about) people, civilians, women, children, elder people. It’s very hard to imagine that this is happening and we don’t know when it’s going to stop.“It’s a disaster; this is by all means a disaster. Nobody in the world should live in this situation nowadays. We are in 2023.” headtopics.com

“They’re all in deep pain,” Rose told Global News. “That’s the pattern and the common thread that I’m hearing from Israelis — the level of grieving, the mourning, the sense of just tremendous loss.” Rose said that in addition to a feeling of loss, it also brings a feeling of unease among many, including within his own congregation.

“The animosity that we’ve witnessed for a long time, that includes the Holocaust of course, but all (the) inquisitions and the exiling of Jews from different parts of the world, that’s triggering.”

