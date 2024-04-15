Winnipeg Jets' Rutger McGroarty Announces Return to University of Michigan

Winnipeg Jets 2022 first-round pick Rutger McGroarty announced today that he has made his decision to return to the University of Michigan Wolverines for his junior season.The 20-year-old spent the 2023-24 regular season with Michigan where he tallied 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points in 36 games.

Internationally, the Lincoln, Nebraska product has represented Team USA on three occasions once at the Under 18 World Junior Championships and twice at the World Juniors. He captained the Americans to gold at the 2024 World Juniors recording five goals and four assists for nine points in seven games.

Michigan has seen a number of players turn pro this year already with Frank Nazar, Dylan Duke and Gavin Brindley all signing entry-level contracts with their respective NHL clubs. With McGroarty returning for another year at Michigan it allows for him to continue his development and not rush him to the NHL quite yet.“McGroarty just edged out Brindley for first in scoring on Michigan despite missing time with an injury prior to the World Juniors,” Ellis said.

Winnipeg Jets Rutger Mcgroarty University Of Michigan Hockey NCAA Awards World Juniors

