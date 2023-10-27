Winnipeg Jets aren’t going anywhere, Chipman says, amid attendance woes

, who says he’s seen the buzz about the team’s less-than-impressive attendance at recent home games, but wants fans to know“We had 10 years of sellouts, and we had two tough years on the back of a global pandemic,” Chipman told 680 CJOB’s“That doesn’t equate to, ‘Oh, we’re not sure if this works anymore’. What it means is we’ve got work to do to get people back — and we’ve spent a lot of time doing that.

Chipman, who worked on the campaign to save that incarnation of the team, said the “Forever Winnipeg” ad campaign was misinterpreted by some fans, and that staying in Winnipeg has never been in question.

“This team is not going to move. That ad was not intended to suggest that the team is going to move. If we were to do it over again, I guess we could’ve not used those images, and I apologize if it offended anybody,” Chipman said.“I got into this because of the (original) team leaving. I spent a couple of years of my life working with a lot of people to keep the team here in the first place, and it was that basis upon which we set out to bring a team back. headtopics.com

“I guess I kind of understand why somebody would ask that question… but the circumstances were very, very different in the mid-90s.”The current situation, he said, is less a factor of the NHL’s economics not being right for a market like Winnipeg, and more of a confluence of factors, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of inflation, and a smaller season-ticket buy-in from the local business community than other teams enjoy.

“The other thing we really learned was how few businesses hold season ticket accounts relative to our counterparts across the country. We’re at about 15 per cent, the next lowest is about 45 per cent — that’s not pointing the finger at the business community, that’s more a function of how we went on sale. headtopics.com

On top of all that, he said, hockey fans want to see a competitive team — not an easy ask in a league that prides itself on parity, and even though the Jets are one of only a handful of clubs who have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, they continue to fall short of the ultimate goal: a Stanley Cup championship.

