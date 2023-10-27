Window shattered in moving B.C. car after shots fired from black Infiniti

Police are looking to identify a suspect after a man reported being shot at – breaking his passenger window – while driving.

New Westminster Police say the department received a call from a driver on Oct. 25 around 12:30 p.m. that someone had shot at his vehicle multiple times while driving. He said he had crossed over the Pattullo Bridge into New Westminster from Surrey, heading onto McBride Boulevard, when the driver of a black two-door Infiniti “shouted at him before pointing a black handgun and shooting numerous times.” His passenger-side window was broken as a result.

The weapon used may have been a pellet gun, New Westminster Police say, but officers are looking to identify the suspect. Police say the suspect is an Asian man, with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket. headtopics.com

“Using a weapon against another driver in traffic is reaching the heights of irresponsible and reckless behaviour,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from Oct. 25, between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m. are asked to call 604-525-5411 and speak to the watch commander about regarding file #23-18029.

Read more:

TerraceStandard »

Man jumps out second story window in attempt to evade policeAround 1:30 a.m. the RNC responded to a 911 hang-up call on Stabb Crescent in St Johns. While officers were inside determining everything was okay, they noticed a man run upstairs. When officers went outside to leave they located the man laying on the concrete in pain and screaming for help. Read more ⮕

George Santos faces arraignment on new fraud indictment in New YorkThe court appearance comes the morning after some of Santos’ Republican colleagues from New York launched an effort to expel him from Congress Read more ⮕

Portions of former City Centre Inn and Suites open again under new management, new nameSaskatoon's former City Centre Inn and Suites is back open under new management and a new name, Midtown Inn. Read more ⮕

GoFundMe launched for families of mass shooting victimsFormer city councillor Ozzie Grandinetti and his wife launch online fundraiser to assist families affected by murderous rampage Read more ⮕

Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousandsSpain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands. Read more ⮕

Spain’s report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousandsSurvey reveals some 440,000 people may have been victims of sexual abuse by Catholic church clergy or lay people connected to the church in recent decades in Spain Read more ⮕