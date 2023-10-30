Wilson, Simmons lead Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a thrashing

The Broncos (3-5) were serenaded off the field to the sound of Taylor Swift's “Shake it Off” blaring throughout Empower Field. Swift wasn't on hand to witnessThe Broncos handed Mahomes his first AFC West road loss in beating Kansas City's quarterback for the first time in 13 tries.

Denver made a 14-9 halftime lead hold up by controlling the clock and keeping Mahomes and Kelce cooling their cleats on the sideline in the second half. Kansas City had just three second-half possessions before getting the ball back for one meaningless snap at the end.

The Chiefs punted, muffed a punt that led to a touchdown, turned it over on downs and lost the ball on an interception in the second half. The Broncos came in averaging a meager 22 carries per game, next to last in the league, but on a bitterly cold day they ran it 40 times for 153 yards and threw it just 19 times.also caught TD passes for the Broncos, who won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 2-3 of last season.recovered Mecole Hardman's muffed punt at the Chiefs 10-yard line, and two plays later Wilson hit Sutton in the left corner to make it 21-9. headtopics.com

The Chiefs, who never trailed by more than 10 points in any of their 16 consecutive victories against Denver, fell behind 14-3 early on and never recovered despite pulling to 14-9 on aThe Broncos ate up almost 8 1/2 minutes on the opening drive in the third quarter, but they came away empty-handed when safetyWilson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Williams and connected with Jeudy from 11 yards out for a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

That marked the biggest lead by Denver since their 16-game skid against the Chiefs began on Nov. 15, 2015. The Broncos couldn't capitalize on McMillian's interception at midfield when Wilson fumbled out of bounds short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-2 from the Kansas City 40.Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 241 yards with two interceptions and three sacks. It was the first time he was held without a touchdown throw since Dec. 5, 2021, in a 22-9 win over Denver. headtopics.com

