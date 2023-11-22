William Nylander's Unusual Rise to Stardom in the NHL

Auston Matthews announced his arrival in the National Hockey League in his very first game: He scored four goals that night at the age of 19, and has rarely slowed down since. William Nylander played 75 games in the American Hockey League over two seasons, got called up late in his second professional year, and scored four goals in his first 12 games with the Maple Leafs.

The trajectory to stardom almost always differs from superstar to burgeoning superstar, but Nylander is doing something most unusual and incredible this hockey season. He has leapt to a place he has never been before — among the best players in the game, all of this happening in his 10th professional season. It’s coming in a sport where youth and young stars normally rule. This kind of late dominance doesn’t happen often. Wayne Gretzky won his first scoring title at 19, his first of four Stanley Cups at the age of 23. Two of the very best players in the NHL today, brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes, are lighting it up and are award candidates at the respective ages of 24 and 22





