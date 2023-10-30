Will Uniswap sellers get more leverage?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion.Uniswap on UNI highlighted the selling pressure that the altcoin was under, with bulls needing to scale multiple price hurdles. While bulls were able to scale the $4.2 price hurdle, the bearish order block at $4.4 was a step too far.

The On Balance Volume (OBV) declined by over $5 million within the period under consideration. This loss of trading volume stalled the bullish rally, which allowed sellers back into the market at the resistance level.

With price trading at a mid-point between the $4.4 resistance and $3.8 support, a retest of the $3.8 support looked more likely in the short term. This was further supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropping below the neutral 50 – a sign of weakening buying pressure and an increase in selling pressure. headtopics.com

With price trading at a mid-point between the $4.4 resistance and $3.8 support, a retest of the $3.8 support looked more likely in the short term. This was further supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropping below the neutral 50 – a sign of weakening buying pressure and an increase in selling pressure.

Thus, both UNI's price action and on-chart indicators revealed the short-term bearish bias in the market. Another factor that could be affecting UNI is the recent imposition of an interface fee of 0.15% on Uniswap with traders favoring a sell-off rather than an accumulation. This hinted at a further price dip in the short term, with the $3.8 support becoming the best possible price level for another bullish rebound.

