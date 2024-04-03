Will Matthews chasing 70 distract the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Auston Matthews is on track to score 70 goals this season, but there are concerns that his pursuit of this milestone may distract the team. In other hockey news, Team Canada has reached out to Shane Wright and Mason McTavish for potential inclusion in future tournaments. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors, extending the Raptors' losing streak to 14 games.

The Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies also secured victories in their respective games. The Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistent offense is raising concerns about their performance throughout the season. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Chase Claypool to their negotiation list, but they currently have no plans to contact the wide receiver. The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Salmon. The CFL combine showcased several talented players, and quarterback Bauman discussed his journey to the combine and the learning curve of the Canadian game. The Roughriders have signed former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. Duke's coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer has set the goal of winning the NCAA championship for coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jannik Sinner emerged as the champion of the Miami Open, defeating Grigor Dimitrov. In tennis doubles, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Erin Routliffe reached the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Texas Children's Houston Open is currently taking place on the PGA Tour

