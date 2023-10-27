Will gold mining stocks look past Q3?

Gold mining stock charts have not yet confirmed a sustainable rally, and Q3 fundamentals may be a headwind

Let's update the daily technical situation by noting that the GDX rally has halted where it should have halted, as we've expected resistance at or below the 200 day moving average (30.49) and/or clear visual resistance at 30. The pullback is in progress and has done a good thing by filling the upper gap as it grinds and tests the 50 day moving average. All normal.

The sentiment and oversold conditions at the early October low were powerful enough to spring a strong rebound or even to end the bear phase in force since May. The break above the top of the falling wedge on the chart above was a positive, as a falling wedge in this case is a massive bull flag. However, I regard falling and rising wedges among the less reliable patterns in TA. So there's your caveat. headtopics.com

There are a couple concerning signals in play that will remain proprietary to NFTRH for review this weekend. But here is one that conventional gold mining analysts should be considering. We first noted this in NFTRH a few weeks ago. The Gold/Oil ratio (GOR) was negative for the entirety of the Q3 period that is about to be reported this earnings season. Crude Oil/Energy is a large factor in mining costs and the miners' product under-performed in Q3.

However, the sector has been fairly ‘anti-USD' and painted more often than not with the brush that paints commodities. Again, we are managing signals in play that are concerning for the anti-USD/inflation trades. But for the purposes of this article, note that the techncials are at a decision point while the fundamentals (including and beyond the GOR) make moves to improve. headtopics.com

