Wildfires Ravage Amazon Rainforest

Wildfires in the normally humid, tropical Amazon rainforest have been supercharged by a disastrous combination of elevated temperatures, historic drought and deforestation. In Roraima State, in northern Brazil, the number of fires in February were more than five times the average. Fire is sucking the life out of parts of the Amazon rainforest. In Roraima State, in northern Brazil, the number of fires in February were more than five times the average.
These changes in the climate right now provoked by El Niño makes this forest fire season even worse than we are used to seeing in the forest," said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of Brazil's Climate Observatory
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »