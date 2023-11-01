Wildcat CBRM strikers ordered back to work

"That is the direction we put out to our members," said local president Kevin Ivey told the Cape Breton Post late Wednesday afternoon.Some 300 municipal workers in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) stopped work Tuesday.

It also left people who rely on the city bus service, including transit for those with mobility issues, and folks who use other facilities affected by the outside workers’ job action, including city facilities like the Emera Centre without services.

The city won’t confirm any details about the individual and insists it informed the union in early September and no objection or grievance was filed. Often, they say the garbage collection is a solo job with the driver having to collect the garbage on their own.

CUPE 759 has said it was made aware last week that a member of another union was being transferred into one of its available positions without following the process laid out in the collective agreement. That process, according to CUPE, is to include the union.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Alphabet chief Pichai labored in trenches but rose to defend search giantExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: New Brunswick RCMP arrest two prolific offenders in St. StephenExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Pedestrian hit in Cole Harbour, RCMP searching for vehicleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Airport riot shows Russia cannot score 'strategic' victoryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US VP Harris to discuss Israel, Ukraine with UK's Sunak on London visitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕